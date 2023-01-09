Jamaal Williams Gives One of The Greatest Postgame Speeches Ever After Knocking Aaron Rodgers Out of Playoff Hunt

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams gave us another glimpse as to why his fans call him one of the best on-and-off-the-field players in the NFL.

When it comes to the play, he’s got the stats to back it up: scoring two rushing touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers in primetime Sunday night — recording his 16th and 17th rushing touchdowns of the season to pass Barry Sanders for the Lions’ single-season rushing TD record (16).

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

And when it comes to giving his two cents on the mic, Williams continually delivers golden content that puts viewers in an emotional blender.

Jamaal Williams Scores Again!

Sunday’s postgame interview with Williams was truly an all-timer when it comes to the greatest reactions from a player.

It began in tears as Jamaal dedicated the record-breaking performance to his late great-grandfather while acknowledging the seismic win that the oft-defeated Detroit Lions had over the playoff-hungry Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers, winning 20-16.

After 40 seconds of weeping, Williams switched up his beat and ended on a hyped-up note for the 9-8 Lions at they look to next season. He also showed us that big boys can cry.

WATCH:

Jamaal Williams pivots from making you cry to trash talking on a DIME. Great range in one minute: pic.twitter.com/4Rwg3qcC6s — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 9, 2023

“We the Detroit Lion. Stop playing with us. I don’t even watch TV. But I heard everybody already picked the Packers over us. Stop playing with us.,” Williams shouted.

“Don’t let these tear fool you; it’s all DOG around this mud,” he added, calling out those who had Green Bay (his ex-team) in the playoffs before kickoff.

Lions Stomp Aaron Rodgers’ Big Moment

It’s no secret: everyone slept on the Lions coming in, and the weight of expectations appeared to hit Williams all at once.

The Lions put up a hard fight in Aaron Rodgers’ homestand, which broadcasters couldn’t help but point out COULD be Rodgers’ last in Lambeau Field.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

For those less interested in Rodgers’ 2023 plans, or confident that he’ll be back for another season at age 39, the game was the final domino in the NFC Playoff picture, with the Seattle Seahawks eagerly hoping for a Packers loss after defeating the Rams, 19-16 on Sunday.

Rodgers and the Pack fell short against the mighty Lions — sealing the Seahawks’ trip to the playoffs as the NFC’s seventh seed. Seattle will face off against the San Francisco 49ers next Saturday at 3:45 p.m. (EST).

If the day ever arrives when Williams has to give a postgame interview after securing a ticket to the postseason with Dan Campbell and crew, it may end as the best sports interview of all time.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Williams also delivered a so strange it’s hilarious intro for Sunday Night Football when he channeled his fandom for Naruto: Shippuden.

Jamaal Williams bruh lmfao pic.twitter.com/ooQKDcpu2o — alex (@highlghtheaven) January 9, 2023

Rejoice! You’re timeline has been blessed by anime Jamaal Williams. May he bring you good fortune in the posts to come. pic.twitter.com/KITwdf6r39 — tryler (@tylerlauletta) January 9, 2023