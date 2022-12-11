Lions RB Jamaal Williams Crashes Pre-Game Show, Makes Bold Prediction Vs. Vikings

Jamaal Williams has emerged as one of the more likable personalties in the NFL — and the Detroit Lions running back had another hilarious, yet noteworthy moment during pregame warmups for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Vikings.

In the middle of the local FOX 2 pregame show, Williams showed off some signature dance moves as he made an impromptu appearance that included a bold prediction.

When asked for a prediction? “We winning today,” the Lions’ ball carrier said with a smile.

This is why we LOVE LIVE TV! @jswaggdaddy Swags on in to predict a @lions win on @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/iAWgXlqS6s — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) December 11, 2022 Jamaal Williams crashes pregame show and predicts Lions win

Earlier this week, OutKick betting guru Geoff Clark agreed with Williams in his piece titled “Lions Will Maul Vikings At Home Sunday.”

Clark notes the Lions have covered five straight games and have won four outright. Their only loss came in a 28-25 nail-biter vs. the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

Dan Campbell’s group is clearly seems ready for the divisional showdown.

The Vikings can clinch the division with a win over the Lions, but this isn’t their traditional trip to Detroit. The Lions have won four of their past five games and although they’ve come against Green Bay (5-8), Chicago (3-10), Jacksonville (4-8) and the New York Giants (7-4-1), they have the look of an improving team.

One thing is for certain. Jamaal Williams doesn’t appear to be remotely nervous about the task ahead.