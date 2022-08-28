Jalen Rose Is On Mount Rushmore Of Worst Golfers

Jalen Rose can’t stop embarrassing himself. Earlier this month he tried to single-handedly cancel Mount Rushmore. Now, he’s shown the world he may very well be the worst former professional athlete to ever swing a golf club.

With the PGA Tour Champions in Michigan this week, Rose, who was born in Detroit, decided to make an appearance. He may regret showing up.

During Saturday’s action, Rose stepped to the Par 3 17th tee rocking an Aidan Hutchinson Lions jersey with club in hand. He proceeded to whiff five times in front of hundreds of people, one being Jack Nicklaus.

The Golden Bear has much better things to do than watch Jalen Rose ‘play’ golf, so he roasted him before Rose finally made contact with the golf ball.

Don't show this to anyone at @espn. @JalenRose was an amazing sport in helping to raise money for charity at The @AllyChallenge. (Remember what @JackNicklaus taught you!) pic.twitter.com/K7q7Jp3ZEO — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 28, 2022

I’m embarrassed to say that I, too, am left-handed and I hate that Rose is a part of the lefty golf community.

Nobody is allowed to talk poorly about Charles Barkley’s swing anymore after this. Barkley looks like Tiger Woods compared to Rose. At least Chuck makes contact with the ball.

If we’re talking about the Mount Rushmore of worst golf swings ever, especially when it comes to former professional athletes, Rose is firmly on it after this horrific display.