Jalen Ramsey Gets In Heated Argument With Fan, Goes Full Cringe By Flashing Watch

Videos by OutKick

Jalen Ramsey wasn’t in a great mood Sunday during the Dolphins/Eagles game.

The Eagles beat the Dolphins 31-17, but the action on the field wasn’t the most entertaining moment of the game.

Ramsey, who is currently out with an injury, was filmed arguing with a fan who appeared to call him a “b*tch.”

The talented DB shouted the fan was a “broke ass” and then flashed his watch like Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is known for doing. You can watch the chaos unfold below, and definitely send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

jalen ramsey is about to whoop some fan’s ass pic.twitter.com/FR4p4JHzwG — josh houtz (@houtz) October 23, 2023

Jalen Ramsey argues with fan during loss to the Eagles.

Opinions are all over the place when it comes to whether or not athletes should spend time arguing with fans. Personally, I have nothing against it. If a fan wants to chirp a player and talk some trash, then they better be ready to take some return fire.

That’s the nature of the beast. Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it. If you want to run your mouth, then you better stay on your toes and get ready to dodge any incoming verbal fire.

Having said that, what I truly do not understand is people flashing watches. It’s just bizarre. Jalen Ramsey owns a watch. Nice. I own a phone that tells me the time. I don’t need a watch.

It’s obviously an attempt to flex and show you have money, but it’s so cringe. Do you see really wealthy people running around flashing watches? Is Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk throwing up a watch to prove a point? No. It’s time for a national conversation about the epidemic of watch flashing, and I’m firmly against it.

Jalen Ramsey flashes watch during argument with fan. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Again, arguing with fans is all good. Inject that into my veins. Talk your game, big fella! There’s nothing wrong with that, but we have to stop this watch flashing.

It’s so damn cringe no matter who it is. It’s cringe when Shedeur Sanders does it, and it’s cringe when Jalen Ramsey does it. It’s even more cringe when Ramsey does it in a game his team lost!

Shedeur Sanders loves flashing his watch. Jalen Ramsey did the same arguing with a fan Sunday. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stick to lighting up a guy verbally. Learn some smooth burns and slick trash talk. Having a watch isn’t that impressive, and more importantly, nobody cares. Think I’m wrong or completely agree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.