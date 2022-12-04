Jalen Hurts Throws For Two TDs, Rushes For Another In Monster First Half Against Titans

While a lot of the attention ahead of the Titans-Eagles game was on former Titan and current Eagles wideout A.J. Brown, it quickly became the Jalen Hurts show.

The Eagles QB did it all in the first half. Racking up three touchdowns including one with his feet.

However, before he found the endzone himself, Hurts was airing it out to his teammates.

Hurts and company struck on their first drive of the game. The Birds signal caller hit DeVonta Smith for a 34-yard touchdown.

In the second quarter, Hurts was at it again. This time he aired one out to the A.J. Brown who got a bit of revenge against his old team thanks to Hurts’ 40-yard strike.

Brown also broke out one heck of a celebration.

This was Jalen Hurts best throw of his career. It was also AJ Brown’s best Touchdown celebration.



This was Jalen Hurts best throw of his career. It was also AJ Brown's best Touchdown celebration.

That’s right, teach that goal post a lesson.

To cap things off, Hurts decided to scurry into the endzone on his own on a designed run with just under a minute left in the half.

Philadelphia leads the Titans 21-10 at the half, so there’s plenty of time for the game to change. What can’t be taken away is the impressive numbers for Hurts.

He connected on 18 of 25 passes for 268 yards. Smith and Brown were on the receiving end of 7 of those passes and combined for over 150 of Hurts’ total passing yards.

As for the Titans, Ryan Tannehill went 9/16 for 106 yards and one touchdown.

