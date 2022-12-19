Jalen Hurts’ Strict Orders After Taking A Big Hit Proves He Has That Dog In Him, Why He Should Be NFL MVP

Jalen Hurts lit the NFL on fire through the first 13 games of the season and was the clear-cut favorite to earn MVP honors. On Sunday, in a gritty Week 14 win over the Bears, he proved that he was human.
Entering the game, Hurts had thrown just three interceptions all season. The second two came over 325 pass attempts from Weeks 3-15 combined.
He matched that number in his first 12 pass attempts against Chicago.
Midway through the first quarter, Hurts was flushed out of the pocket and threw off-balance, right into the arms of defensive back Kyler Gordon. There was a flag thrown in the backfield, so he may have thought it was a free play, but it was picked off either way.
And then, during the second quarter, Hurts just completely missed his guy.
His frustration was evident.
After the two interceptions, fellow Eagles captain Brandon Graham made sure to let the superstar quarterback know that the defense had his back during the off day. They had full faith in him to get right during the second half and that is exactly what Hurts did.
Following the two interceptions, Hurts went on to finish 22-of-37 with 315 passing yards and 17 rushing attempts for 61 yards and three scores. It ended up being a really solid day at the office and Philadelphia came out with the gritty win.
Amidst the up-and-down afternoon, Hurts took a lot of shots, but popped back up time and time again. The Chicago defense was swarming and laid the boom at every opportunity.
Jalen Hurts has that dog in him.
After one particular hit on a very cold day in the Windy City, Hurts stayed down a little bit longer than normal. Left tackle Jordan Mailata — who brought the house down with his angelic singing voice at the team Christmas party on Friday — ran over to make sure his quarterback was okay.
He told Hurts to stay down and collect himself. Hurts wasn’t interested in adhering to his lineman’s advice. Instead, he gave him very specific orders.
From there, the Eagles went on to grind out their 13th win of the year. Hurts is a warrior and, once again, proved that he is this season’s Most Valuable Player.