Jalen Hurts’ Strict Orders After Taking A Big Hit Proves He Has That Dog In Him, Why He Should Be NFL MVP

Jalen Hurts lit the NFL on fire through the first 13 games of the season and was the clear-cut favorite to earn MVP honors. On Sunday, in a gritty Week 14 win over the Bears, he proved that he was human.

Entering the game, Hurts had thrown just three interceptions all season. The second two came over 325 pass attempts from Weeks 3-15 combined.

He matched that number in his first 12 pass attempts against Chicago.

Midway through the first quarter, Hurts was flushed out of the pocket and threw off-balance, right into the arms of defensive back Kyler Gordon. There was a flag thrown in the backfield, so he may have thought it was a free play, but it was picked off either way.

And then, during the second quarter, Hurts just completely missed his guy.

His frustration was evident.

Jalen Hurts had 3 interceptions coming into this game.



He has 2 in the first half against the Bears. pic.twitter.com/6TiGYTlzMi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 18, 2022

After the two interceptions, fellow Eagles captain Brandon Graham made sure to let the superstar quarterback know that the defense had his back during the off day. They had full faith in him to get right during the second half and that is exactly what Hurts did.

Brandon Graham said he went up to fellow team captain Jalen Hurts after his two interceptions and reminded him that the defense had his back. BG told Hurts we gonna hold our end, do your thing.



Hurts overcame his picks, finished with 300-plus passing yards and 3 rushing TDs pic.twitter.com/qEmH8iAqI4 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 18, 2022

Following the two interceptions, Hurts went on to finish 22-of-37 with 315 passing yards and 17 rushing attempts for 61 yards and three scores. It ended up being a really solid day at the office and Philadelphia came out with the gritty win.

Jalen Hurts threw two uncharacteristic interceptions in Week 15 against the Bears.



But we can’t overlook some of these other throws he made down the field. His development as a passer this season has been remarkable.



The touch and anticipation he has shown is really impressive. pic.twitter.com/UWqwsYUlDl — DiBirds (@DiBirdsBlog) December 19, 2022

Amidst the up-and-down afternoon, Hurts took a lot of shots, but popped back up time and time again. The Chicago defense was swarming and laid the boom at every opportunity.

Jalen Hurts has that dog in him.

After one particular hit on a very cold day in the Windy City, Hurts stayed down a little bit longer than normal. Left tackle Jordan Mailata — who brought the house down with his angelic singing voice at the team Christmas party on Friday — ran over to make sure his quarterback was okay.

He told Hurts to stay down and collect himself. Hurts wasn’t interested in adhering to his lineman’s advice. Instead, he gave him very specific orders.

#Eagles LT Jordan Mailata on QB Jalen Hurts taking hits and popping up, except for the one it took a little longer on:



“The one that scared me he just laid there. I ran over and said, ‘Stay down.’ And he said, ‘Pick me the fuck up.’ And I said, ‘Yes, sir.’” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 18, 2022

From there, the Eagles went on to grind out their 13th win of the year. Hurts is a warrior and, once again, proved that he is this season’s Most Valuable Player.