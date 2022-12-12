Sideline Video Of Jalen Hurts During Blowout Win Exemplifies Winning Mentality

Jalen Hurts is different. The 24-year-old quarterback is on his way to earning NFL MVP honors in his third season and continues to make history in the process.

Not only are the Eagles 12-1 through the first 13 weeks of the season, they clinched a playoff birth with a win over the Giants on Sunday. Philadelphia dominated New York from start to finish and won 48-22 on the road.

Hurts went 21-of-31 with 217 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the game. He also added 77 yards and touchdown on the ground.

By getting into the end zone with his feet, the former Alabama and Oklahoma signal-caller made history. Hurts became the first NFL quarterback to record 10 rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons. Not even Michael Vick, Steve Young, Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton, or Randall Cunningham reached that mark in consecutive seasons.

While the historic touchdown numbers are cool, it was just another Sunday for Hurts. Same goes for the blowout win.

Jalen Hurts is all business, all of the time.

The Eagles took a 21-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. After going up by three scores, wide receivers A.J. Brown and Quez Watkins were having a grand ole time on the sideline.

They both were laughing and the latter was giving the “make it rain money” hand gesture. On their immediate right was Hurts. He was not laughing. He was not smiling.

Hurts, a product of the Nick Saban mentality, had no interest in getting on on Brown and Watkins’ fun. It was not even acknowledged.

Instead, he sat stoic, with eyes straight ahead, and business on his mind. Hurts was DIALED-IN.

Up 21-0 and Jalen Hurts is still LOCKED in 👀 pic.twitter.com/7CKtu3zbKQ — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) December 11, 2022

Even after the game, Hurts was happy with the win but on to the next one.

The Eagles are on a roll and Hurts is a big reason. His mentality and mindset is just different.