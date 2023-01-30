Jalen Hurts Celebrates NFC Championship By Hitting ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Handshake With DJ Jazzy Jeff

Videos by OutKick

Jalen Hurts is on an absolute tear in 2023. The 24-year-old Eagles quarterback had a career year in terms of statistics and is on his way to the Super Bowl.

Immediately after taking down the 49ers in the NFC Championship, Hurts also took part in one of the coolest postgame celebrations in NFL history. While it was not anything extravagant or unusual, it was something that very few people can claim.

DJ Jazzy Jeff, of Fresh Prince of Bel Air fame, was born and raised in Philadelphia. He was among the many stars out at Sunday’s game and even performed at halftime.

DJ Jazzy Jeff halftime show is exactly what I needed pic.twitter.com/wXyvr304Ju — Your pal, CJ! (@yourpalCJ) January 29, 2023

Jazz, 58, is one of the most notable DJs in history. Most people, though, know him from his personal friendship and professional relationship with Will Smith.

He was one half of the duo ‘DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince,’ which earned two Grammy Awards in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They also teamed up on the show.

As best friends, Jazz and Smith always greeted each other with their signature handshake— a swinging mid-five, with a point back and a snap. It ends with both characters saying “Psssshhh!”

Smith was not at the game, but DJ Jazzy Jeff was. Thus, the latter needed a partner for his handshake.

That is where Jalen Hurts tagged in!

After winning the biggest game of his life, the former First-Team All-Big 12 and All-SEC quarterback got to kick it with a Philly legend on the field.

And before they went their separate ways, Hurts and Jazzy Jeff dapped each other up with the Fresh Prince handshake.

Of all the ways to cap an NFC Championship win, this has to be one of the coolest. Hurts will never forget the day that he got to fill-in for Will Smith on one of the most legendary handshakes in history!