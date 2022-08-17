Jake Paul’s Week Includes Smelling Salts, Throwing Heaters And Dropping TD From Tua

Jake Paul is doing Tua Tagovailoa no favors.

Tagovailoa, the embattled Miami Dolphins quarterback, has been a lightning rod ever since the Dolphins took him fifth overall in 2020.

Pundits are torn on him, former coach Brian Flores benched him every other week, and the Dolphins didn’t exactly hide their infatuation with Deshaun Watson last year.

And now, this!

Jake Paul out here just getting a bunch of bad football content with #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Bga08WNckT — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) August 17, 2022

Come on, Jake. We have to be better than that!

Twitter absolutely loses its mind every single time Tua makes a bad pass, so the least Jake Paul could’ve done here is haul this DIME. But no. Right through the hands.

Sort of reminds you of another time Tua threw a dart, only to have it hit pathetically hit the turf.

But Tua stinks! That’s what they tell me, at least.

Anyway, back to Paul, who’s been making the rounds down in South Florida this week.

First, he was at the Miami Marlins game Tuesday to throw out the first pitch, taking a couple swings, and even try some smelling salts!

.@jakepaul trying smelling salts for the first time pic.twitter.com/hy7jAKo6e3 — betr (@betr) August 17, 2022

Not to be outdone, he showed up to Dolphins’ practice Wednesday and promptly dropped a perfectly placed touchdown pass from Tua.

To be fair, though, Paul did later haul in a long pass from Tua. Hey, he CAN throw the deep ball!

Take that, haters.