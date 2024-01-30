Jake Paul Takes On Former Golden Gloves Champion Boxer

Videos by OutKick

Whether you love him or hate him, you have to at least respect Jake Paul for following through on his word – the guy wants to be a legitimate boxer.

There’s no doubt however, that Jake’s next boxing match will be his toughest yet when he takes on 17-2 (6 KOs) former Golden Gloves boxing champion as well as a former National Junior Olympian boxer Ryan Bourland. The match returns to DAZN and is set to take place on Saturday, March 2nd from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

By now you all know the story of Jake Paul entering the combat sports world. After becoming one of the more divisive figures in the fight game with his nonstop “pseudo” boxing matches against the likes of former NBA player Nate Robinson and various MMA fighters, Jake Paul has finally started to take on real boxers. It was a move that he needed to do after being called out from people like myself as well as even more diehard boxing fans who believed he was making a mockery of the sport.

JAKE PAUL VS RYAN BOURLAND TO TAKE PLACE ON MARCH 2ND

First up was Tommy Fury, which despite a lot of pontificating and talking between the two, didn’t go in Jake’s favor after he loss in a split decision last February.

However, Jake followed that up with a first-round knockout against amateur Andre August who at an undefeated 10-0-1 was supposed to be a step up for Paul. That is until Jake knocked him out cold without even breaking a sweat. Just a few months later, Paul says he’s ready to continue climbing the gauntlet in the world of boxing.

“I’ve always said my goal is to become a world champion. I beat a pro boxer in December in the first round, someone who’s been boxing their entire life, and what did I do next? I went straight back to camp to get ready to face my next opponent, a professional boxer who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do,” Paul said in a press release on Tuesday.

JAKE WILL DONATE HIS ENTIRE FIGHT PURSE

Does Jake have a chance against Bourland? Sure, but a lot will depend on how his fight camp goes. Jake has been able to maintain a solid weight that allows him to continue having enough punching power to deliver striking blows. However, Bourland isn’t just some average boxer – he is a former Golden Gloves light heavyweight champion – the dude is used to taking hits and also knows how to get out of the way of them.

For his part, Jake has always said that he is doing this to expand the popularity of boxing, which he believes has taken a hit in recent years. In doing so, the former YouTuber said he’ll donate his entire purse to help renovate gyms and inspire troubled youth across the country.

“It’s a new year, it’s an even better me, and I’m facing an even more experienced, seasoned boxer on Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano. I’m fighting for experience, not for the money, and to show my love for this beautiful island I’ll be donating my entire fight purse from this event to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across Puerto Rico,” Paul continued in his statement.

So for any of you who are hell bent on cracking some beers open with a few buddies and rooting for Jake Paul to get obliterated, you”ll have another chance to watch in just a few weeks. It’ll be a tough fight but don’t be surprised if Jake comes out with the W. He’s that serious about it.