Jake Paul Says Tommy Fury Would Be ‘Dead’ If They Fought In The Street: ‘I Would’ve Beat The S— Out Of Him’

Jake Paul’s lone loss in his professional boxing career came at the hands of Tommy Fury back in February, but Paul says that was only because they had gloves on and a referee.

Fury won the bout, which was two years in the making due to postponements, by split decision. However, Paul always thought the fight could have, and maybe should have, gone differently.

Paul said back in March that he had “my worst training camp ever” while getting sick twice leading up to the bout and “wasn’t able to keep up with the demands” of overseas travel.

Simply put, “the universe wasn’t on my side,” he told Fox News Digital back in March.

Even though he lost, Paul takes some moral victories in the fight, considering his boxing career is not even four years old yet.

“Taking him to a split decision, putting him down on the canvas when he’s the one that’s been boxing since he was 6 years old, his brother [Tyson] is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world,” Paul said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. “This is what he’s known – this is what he’s bred to do. So to take him to a split decision, I think a lot of people actually gained a lot of respect for me after that.”

Despite the loss, Jake Paul came away with a highlight. In the eighth round, Paul hit Fury with a hard left hook that put him on the canvas, giving Paul some sort of bragging rights.

However, Paul said Fury got lucky, being that the fight was sanctioned.

Paul said in that March interview with Fox News Digital that Fury was his “son,” and his tune has not changed four months later.

“If it was man for man, when he was down on the canvas, I would’ve gotten on top of him and beat the s— out of him in a street fight. He’s still my son. He was the one saying that I was gonna go to the canvas, all of these things, but if we were in an alleyway, he would be dead right now.”

Fury is undefeated in his boxing career, while Paul is 6-1.

Paul will look for another victory on Saturday, as he takes on UFC legend Nate Diaz on Saturday night in Dallas.