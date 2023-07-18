Nate Diaz Open To MMA Fight Against Jake Paul, Wants More Than $10 Million

Videos by OutKick

Nate Diaz expects to be paid a significant amount of money to fight Jake Paul in the octagon.

Paul and Diaz will square up in a boxing match August 5 in Dallas, Texas, and the social media star is a heavy favorite against the former UFC star.

However, the question many are wondering is whether or not the two men will step into the octagon for a fight after the boxing match.

Paul tweeted Monday that he’s offered Nate Diaz for an MMA bout in the PFL, which Paul owns a part of.

For all the clowns saying “why don’t you fight Nate Diaz in the cage.” I made that offer to him from the start. $10M to fight me in PFL after we box on August 5th. Offer is still there Nathan. #PaulDiaz — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 17, 2023

However, Nate Diaz doesn’t have any interest in fighting Jake Paul in an MMA event for just $10 million. He wants the bag.

“Gonna cost more than that, dog,” the legendary UFC fighter told InsideFighting when asked about the $10 million offer.

Jake Paul should be careful for what he wishes for with Nate Diaz.

The simple reality is there’s a very high chance Jake Paul handles Nate Diaz in the boxing ring without any trouble at all.

As easy as it is to make fun of Jake Paul’s boxing career, he’s never lost to a former UFC fighter. In fact, his only loss was to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

There’s a reason he’s a heavy favorite in a boxing match against Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul will box Nate Diaz August 5. Will the two do an MMA fight after? (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

However, an MMA fight is a totally different animal. It’s a totally different beast, and Nate Diaz would likely obliterate Jake Paul in an MMA fight.

Remember when Ben Askren said he could commit a homicide against Paul if he wanted to? He wasn’t lying, and Jake Paul still knocked him out.

Standing and throwing punches is one thing. Getting on the ground and grappling with someone who has trained for years doing it is much different.

Ben Askren: I would do a homicide on you if I wanted to.#PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/O699Okrkab — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 26, 2021

If Nate Diaz actually gets more than $10 million to do an MMA match against Jake Paul, the social media influencer might quickly realize the difference between boxing and fighting where just about anything goes. Be careful what you wish for. Be very careful.