Canelo Responds To Jake Paul’s Absurd Call Out, Humbles Him With Just A Few Words

Videos by OutKick

Canelo Alvarez has absolutely no interest in engaging in battle against Jake Paul.

The social media superstar is fresh off a win over Nate Diaz in the ring, and it was just the latest example of him beating up on a former MMA star far out of their prime. At least Jake Paul is predictable.

Following the victory, Jake Paul said he wanted to fight Canelo Alvarez. Yes, a YouTuber wants to fight a guy who is 59-2-2.

Canelo responds to Jake Paul.

Well, for anyone thinking Canelo is even remotely interested in strapping on the gloves against Jake Paul, he’s most definitely not.

“My level is another level…I think he needs to enjoy what he’s doing and that’s it. He needs to calm down and stop calling out people on another level. He needs to focus on what he’s doing,” Canelo told Donagh Corby when asked about Jake Paul.

Fact check: All of that is true.

“My level is another level – But he’s doing good things!” @Canelo likes what @jakepaul brings to boxing, but reminds him of the differences in skill.



Full @MirrorFighting vid here: https://t.co/dOercT1rHl pic.twitter.com/ZYsPbpDOQ3 — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) August 15, 2023

Paul should be careful what he wishes for.

Jake Paul seems more than capable of beating up much older men whose best days are behind them and aren’t expert boxers.

He’s beaten multiple former MMA stars. You have to give him credit for that. Nobody can take those wins away.

Do we all remember what happened the first time he fought someone with actual boxing skills? Tommy Fury cruised to a win, and he’s far from a star boxer.

Jake Paul wants to fight Canelo. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

What do we think would happen if the younger Paul brother stepped into the ring against one of the best fighters on the planet? There better be a stretcher nearby because it could end in disaster.

It’s all fun and games until someone throws a punch that changes things in the worst of ways. Seriously, how long does a Canelo/Paul fight last? Thirty seconds? A minute at most?

The answer definitely wouldn’t be long.

Would Canelo crush Jake Paul? (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Be careful what you wish for, Jake. You might just get it and find out it’s the last thing on the planet you want.