Jake Browning’s Girlfriend Steals The Show During The Bengals Season Finale

The Cincinnati Bengals have been eliminated from postseason play. They’re playing Sunday’s season finale against the Cleveland Browns, who are resting players for the playoffs, for pride and to put out some good tape.

Included in putting out some good tape is backup quarterback Jake Browning and his girlfriend Stephanie Niles. He’s gone 3-3 on the season prior to Sunday’s kickoff and has played well for a guy who was forced into action when Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending injury.

Jake Browning of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during the first half in the game against the Cleveland Browns in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As for Browning’s girlfriend, she’s caught some buzz on the internet – thanks to Nightcaps – but prior to Sunday’s action hadn’t grabbed her Katherine Webb moment since taking on the starting role.

Niles was more than prepared to do so. She came ready to put out some good tape as did the Bengals. She showed up in a full bodysuit with Browning’s name and number on it just in case the cameras found her.

With Browning finding having a solid first half and finding the end zone multiple times, the broadcast just so happened to find Niles on more than one occasion as well.

And just like that another social media star is born thanks to some camera time during a football game.

Browning is making the most of his last start of the season for the Bengals. He’s probably done enough to earn himself another contract as Burrow’s backup in Cincinnati, but in all likelihood he won’t be seeing much of the field next season.

After bouncing from practice squad to active roster during his career that’s probably a role he’s looking forward to.

Niles, on the other hand, is just getting a taste of the NFL spotlight. That could be a little more difficult for her to return to a backup role.

That doesn’t mean she can’t take full advantage of any of the opportunities that could be coming her way. The great ones figure out how to maximize the moment.

Whether Browning sees any action next season or not, something tells me Niles will be making some noise on social media.