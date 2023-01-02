Jaire Alexander Tells Shannon Sharpe & Skip Bayless To Throw Respect on His Name While Wearing A HUGE Cap

Big talk; big game; and big hats.

Caps off to the Green Bay Packers, who stayed alive in the NFC postseason hunt with a commanding 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The NFC North rivalry game was ripe with smack talk.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander delivered the most spice to the crucial, late-season matchup when he called out Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson.

Alexander and the Packers secondary were far from being all hat and no cattle — limiting Jefferson to one catch for 15 yards after calling his impressive Week 1 performance (11 receptions, 184 yards and two touchdowns) a fluke.

After receiving flak all week for calling out Jefferson, Alexander got his revenge in a postgame locker room interview. Alexander specifically called out Undisputed analysts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless — all while wearing a comically oversized hat, which is quickly becoming the best NFL trend.

Packers CB Jaire Alexander calls Justin Jefferson's Week 1 game "a fluke"



"I don't mind the trash talk, but Jaire is out his damn mind. Justin Jefferson has an outside chance of 2,000 yards. Ain't nothing flukey about this, he's legit!" — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/qlEH0uiMTo — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 30, 2022

“Tell Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless they need to watch what they say when they talk about me,” Alexander told reporters in the locker room, sporting a massive Packers cap. “They need to watch what they put out; talking about he a “good” corner. I’m a great corner.”

WATCH:

Jaire Alexander was rocking the gigantic Packers hat when he called out Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless during postgame availability.



"They need to watch what they put out."



🎥 @mattschneidman pic.twitter.com/yEG9qPHXQT — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 2, 2023

Not a photoshop: Jaire Alexander wearing a gigantic #Packers hat in the locker room. Elgton Jenkins gifted it to him. Asked Alexander how much he wanted to match Justin Jefferson today.



“As bad as I wanted it Week 1,” he said. pic.twitter.com/9OSzWM25Ko — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 2, 2023

Most people around football thought Alexander was crazy for injecting more insult to the heated matchup, firing up a wideout on the precipice of 2,000 yards receiving in 2022.

“I said what I said and I meant what I said,” Alexander noted in a separate postgame interview.

The highly anticipated Jaire Alexander postgame interview pic.twitter.com/P6A3SdBa9U — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) January 2, 2023