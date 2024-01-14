Jaire Alexander Snags Sweet INT After Nearly Missing Game

Videos by OutKick

Jaire Alexander nearly missed Sunday’s playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Even on a bum ankle, the man can play.

The two-time All-Pro cornerback snagged a sweet interception off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the first quarter of Sunday’s super Wild Card matchup.

Alexander’s coverage overpowered the smaller Brandin Cooks for an incredibly athletic turnover. At first, the cornerback appeared untouched as he ran the INT to the endzone. Officials overturned the score, marking Alexander down at the 18-yard line.

Green Bay capitalized on the turnover with an Aaron Jones touchdown — Jones’ second score of the day.

Leading up to the game, reports relayed that Alexander’s ankle injury put the CB in danger of missing the contest. Packers coach Matt LaFleur made a game-time decision to activate Alexander and reaped the reward.

Alexander also made headlines late in the regular season after nearly botching an overtime coin toss.

Packers safety Darnell Savage also picked off Prescott in the first half but took it home for 64 yards and the score.

Green Bay took a 27-7 lead in the first half.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 07: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after the victory over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on January 07, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

