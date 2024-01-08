NFL Content Machine Jaire Alexander Crashes News Broadcast, Gets Mistaken For A Fan

Videos by OutKick

Jaire Alexander continues to make headlines for hilarious reasons.

The Packers defensive back was suspended for a game after crashing the coin flip against the Panthers, and it appears his days of crashing things aren’t over.

He’s now upgraded his skills to also crashing news broadcasts. He walked right into the shot of an Action 2 News Green Bay broadcast and proudly proclaimed, “I’m just here to tell you Packers back.”

There was just one slight issue. The woman running the broadcast had absolutely no idea who she was talking to and referred to the talented NFL player as “a fan right here.”

Watch the comical situation unfold below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Jaire is 1 of 1 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H0gm7HB65l — FIRE JOE BARRY (@lambeau_nations) January 8, 2024

Jaire Alexander continues to be a content king.

Honestly, I don’t care if you cheer for the Packers or not. Jaire Alexander is absolutely hilarious, and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t even know it.

This is a man who crashed a coin flip, proceeded to brag about it in unbelievable fashion and then got suspended.

It’s still hard to believe the video below is real.

Jaire Alexander wasn’t announced by the Packers as a game captain, but he went out for the coin toss anyway. And called it. And won it. And almost messed it up.



Sounds like he just did it on his own.



“It’s only suiting. I don’t think coach knew I was from Charlotte.” pic.twitter.com/EVahq6QoOJ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 24, 2023

His response after getting off suspension? He claimed he’d take his interviews more seriously….while not acting serious at all.

You couldn’t make this up if you tried.

Jaire Alexander, who said he fully wants to be a Packer in 2024:



“My interviews might be a little more serious.” pic.twitter.com/xD6MfIb7ci — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 3, 2024

Now, he’s out in the streets of Green Bay crashing a random news broadcast, and the best part is the woman had no idea who he was.

Of all the people you should be quick to recognize, Jaire Alexander is right at the top of the list in the city of Green Bay. His voice alone should give him away.

Yet, she had no clue, which makes it significantly funnier.

Jaire Alexander doesn’t get recognized while crashing news broadcast. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Never change, Jaire. Never change. This man is going to be a content star for a very long time.