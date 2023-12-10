Jaguars Trevor Lawrence One Step From Playing Against The Browns Sunday

Videos by OutKick

Trevor Lawrence has never missed a football game because of injury in college at Clemson or in the NFL and he doesn’t intend that to change on Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars play at the Cleveland Browns.

Lawrence expects to work out Sunday morning for coach Doug Pederson, trainers, and doctors and if all goes well, he will start in the game against the Browns, the source told OutKick.

Lawrence must show in that workout that he can show a degree of mobility and also stability on the right ankle that he sprained during a Monday night football game against the Bengals.

Trevor Lawrence takes the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Workout To Decide Trevor Lawrence Availability

If the pregame workout goes as the Jaguars hope, Lawrence will indeed start the game.

If there is a setback, the Jaguars would turn to C.J. Beathard as their starting quarterback.

The source said Lawrence is hopeful he will be able to prove he can play.

The fact Lawrence is one step (pardon the pun) from starting is unexpected considering Jaguars coach Doug Pederson called the injury the quarterback suffered Monday night a high ankle sprain.

Lawrence seemed not only injured but perhaps seriously so when he slammed the ground and writhed in pain after the injury. He limped off the field and struggled to back to the locker room to be examined.

Trevor Lawrence in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 28, 2023. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

A Fast Recovery From Ankle Sprain

OutKick contributor Dr. David Chao said Friday Lawrence does not have a high ankle sprain and explained the reasons he believes that. Dr. Chao believes Lawrence suffered an inversion ankle sprain.

Whether it’s a high or low sprain, the fact Lawrence is one workout from playing on the injury is impressive. Ankle sprains can take weeks for players to return to play. Even then, a total recovery can take even longer so it’s unlikely Lawrence is 100 percent.

Lawrence has 14 TD passes and 7 interceptions in 12 games. He is seventh in the NFL with a 67.9 completion percentage. And he is 10th in the NFL with 3,004 passing yards.