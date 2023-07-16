Jaguars Tight End Evan Engram Gets Big Contract As NFL Franchise Tag Deadline Nears

Videos by OutKick

Evan Engram revitalized his career in 2022 so much so the Jacksonville Jaguars used the franchise tag on the tight end this offseason. And now comes another sign Engram’s career continues to prosper.

Engram has agreed to a three-year contract with the Jaguars, his agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Engram Deal Beats NFL Franchise Tag Deadline

The signing is significant because it comes one day before the NFL deadline for players with the franchise tag to get multi-year deals. The handful of players who are carrying the franchise tag have until 4 p.m. on Monday to sign a multi-year contract.

If they cannot agree to a multi-year deal with their club by Monday, the sides must agree to play the 2023 season under the franchise tag or the player can simply sit out the season.

Engram was one of four franchise players hoping to be signed to a long-term deal by Monday’s deadline. The other three are Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Raiders running Josh Jacobs and Dallas running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard, however, has already signed his franchise tag tender and could play the season with that as his one-year deal.

Engram Emerged As Trevor Lawrence Favorite

The Jaguars had applied a franchise tag on Engram worth $11.345 million for 2023.

But the tight end instead is getting a three-year deal worth $41.25 million with $24 million which is fully guaranteed, a source confirmed.

The deal makes Engram the NFL’s sixth-highest paid tight end on an annual average basis. The $24 million in fully guaranteed money is more than Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, and Travis Kelce got when they signed their deals.

Engram became one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s favorite and most reliable targets last season. He caught 73 passes for 766 yards. He scored four touchdowns.

