Jaguars Pause Plans To Hire New Top Exec, Proving They’re Still A Mess

The Jacksonville Jaguars were thought to be making multiple additions to their front office, but it seems as though the search for a new executive vice president has been benched.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the search has been put on hold “after taking part in coaching and planning meetings under Doug Pederson for the last 3 weeks.”

Pederson, the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach who was hired by Jacksonville on Feb. 3, took over after the Jaguars fired former head coach Urban Meyer in December.

“Pederson has been impressive [and team owner Shad] Khan doesn’t want to impede significant progress with a new voice,” Rapoport said.

#Jaguars owner Shad Khan is putting his search for an Executive VP on hold, sources say, after taking part in coaching and planning meetings under Doug Pederson for the last 3 weeks. Pederson has been impressive & Khan doesn’t want to impede significant progress with a new voice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2022

Pro Football Rumors reports that it came out in February that Khan was conducting a search for a new executive vice president as part of a general strategy to add more “brainpower” to the organization.

Many thought former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman was the favorite for the job. The former Vikings GM was fired by the team in January and had already interviewed for an unnamed position that would outrank current Jaguars GM Trent Baalke, the outlet reports.

Rapoport reports that internal meetings with the team’s new head coach have been so going well that it seems maintaining the status quo at the top of the organization has become Khan’s preference. Khan “doesn’t want to impede significant progress with a new voice.”

The team had planned to move to a more “collaborative approach” with long-term building, rather than a quick-fix solution, Pro Football Rumors reports.

The #Jaguars are still moving forward on their search for an assistant GM under Trent Baalke and may hire other personnel jobs. But for now, the EVP search that has been ongoing is placed on the backburner. https://t.co/izdHYAypfx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2022

While other front office hires could still be expected, like an assistant GM, current GM Trent Baalke would maintain his position of only reporting to Khan.

It does appear the team will continue into the offseason with the same structure they finished off the regular season with, at least for now.

