Jadeveon Clowney Is The Happiest Man In The World After Hitting $750k Incentive

If the Baltimore Ravens go out for drinks tonight, Jadeveon Clowney can pick up the tab.

Heading into today’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the defensive end had 8.5 sacks on the year. If he got to 9.5, he’d earn a $750,000 incentive on his contract. Even if the Ravens had nothing to play for on a dreary day in Baltimore, Clowney certainly did.

As time ticked down on the Steelers, quarterback Mason Rudolph dropped back to pass on a 1st-and-10. With the quarterback and a big pay day in his sights, Clowney took full advantage of the moment.

Clowney brought Rudolph down for a loss of 8 yards, and caused a fumble (which Pittsburgh recovered). But Clowney thought about that for about only four seconds. Once he confirmed the scorer’s gave him the sack, he turned M&T Bank Stadium into a dance studio.

His teammates jumped in on the nearly minute-long celebration. Frankly, if I earned nearly $1 million after one play, I’d celebrate that long myself.

The Ravens defense has had a lot to celebrate today. Despite fielding mostly backups, Baltimore has thus far held its AFC-North rivals to just 14 points in a game that the Black and Gold must win to have a chance at the playoffs. If the Ravens emerge victorious, Pittsburgh would all but be eliminated from the postseason.

If that happens, you know the Ravens are going to go all out on celebrating. In that case, Clowney might not be able to save any of that incentive for himself.