Rarely Impactful, Oft-Injured Jadeveon Clowney Is Interested In Texans Reunion

Jadeveon Clowney is on the hunt for a new NFL contract and wouldn’t mind it if the team who originally drafted him, the Houston Texans, came calling.

Clowney, the first-overall pick in 2014, had a strong five seasons in Houston as he was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and picked up 29 sacks along the way. While he hasn’t been much of an impactful player as of late compared to his early years in the league, he still believes he has plenty left in the tank and a return to Houston wouldn’t be an opportunity he’d pass up.

“It would be nice. My family is here. Friends here. The guys I work out with can help me take care of my body a lot better being right up under them,” Clowney said.

Jadeveon Clowney wouldn’t mind settling back down with the Houston Texans. (Getty Images)

On paper, Houston has to look like the perfect spot for Clowney. Not only are the Texans beginning an exciting new era after drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud, but Clowney lives and trains in Houston during the offseason.

Adding a veteran on the defensive line with plenty of young players and a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans may not be a bad idea if you’re in the Texans’ front office. Then again, the money and Clowney’s health have to be right.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played in more than 14 games in a season since 2017. While he was impactful in 2021 picking up nine sacks for the Cleveland Browns, he had just two sacks and four tackles for a loss during his 2022 campaign in Cleveland.