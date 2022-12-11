Arkansas Lands Former UNC QB

Jacolby Criswell is heading home.

The former UNC quarterback announced Saturday night that he’ll suit up for the Arkansas, Razorbacks in 2023 after leaving the Tar Heels. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Criswell was one of the top recruits in the state of Arkansas back in 2020. Now, after leaving to spend some time at UNC, he’s back to play for the Razorbacks.

Landing Jacolby Criswell is big for Arkansas.

This is a really nice addition for the Razorbacks. KJ Jefferson is returning for another season of action in Fayetteville, but having depth never hurts.

Criswell can sit behind Jefferson for a year and then possibly slide into the starting role in 2024. If he develops at a high level, his presence on the roster will provide stability and continuity for Sam Pittman’s squad.

Jacolby Criswell transfers to Arkansas. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Coming out of high-school, Criswell was the 11th-ranked dual threat QB in America on 247Sports. He chose UNC over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and several other major programs.

However, he struggled to see the field in Chapel Hill due to Sam Howell and Drake Maye both being on the squad. In his career with the Tar Heels, he threw for 204 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 18/31 passing. He also rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas adds QB Jacolby Criswell. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jacolby Criswell just needs more reps, and he’ll likely get them once KJ Jefferson leaves the Razorbacks. This is definitely a great snag for Sam Pittman and Arkansas.