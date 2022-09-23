Jacoby Brissett Almost ‘Blacked Out’ Celebrating QB Sneak In Win Over Steelers

Jacoby Brissett had a strong game through the air while leading the Cleveland Browns to a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. But his favorite play of the game was a standard QB sneak up the middle.

Early in the fourth quarter, with the Browns leading 16-14, Cleveland faced a pivotal 3rd and inches on Pittsburgh’s 15-yard line. If stopped short, the Browns may have elected to kick a field goal to push their lead to five. Brissett wasn’t about to let that scenario play out, however.

The 29-year-old picked up six yards on a QB sneak to move the chains. Nick Chubb eventually scored a touchdown to close out the drive. Scoring a TD on that drive was huge, giving serious momentum to Cleveland.

Talking about the specific play during his postgame press conference, Brissett joked that he almost “blacked out” celebrating the first down sneak.

“I’ve never been able to do that in a game, and every time I see a quarterback do that, I’m like, ‘Dang, that’s so sick. I wanna do that one time,’” Brissett told reporters after the Browns win. “I told myself if I get the sneak, I’m doing it. I almost blacked out…the flow of the game, and just being excited and letting my emotion show and not holding things in and just being present.”

#Browns Jacoby Brissett on the emotion after his 6-yard sneak and fist pump pic.twitter.com/2U6fIyOVsV — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 23, 2022

Jacoby Brissett has now helped lead Cleveland to a 2-1 start to the season. Their lone loss being a 31-30 loss to the New York Jets in Week 2.

The former Miami Dolphin has completed 66.3% of his passes through three games. He has four touchdowns and one interception in the Browns 2 wins.