Jacob DeGrom is injured again. The Texas Rangers ace was removed from Monday night’s MLB game against the Royals with “right wrist soreness.”

That is what the team is calling it for now. No further information is known at this time.

Mike Maddux #31 of the Texas Rangers puts his hand on the shoulder of Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers during the game against the Kansas City Royals. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

DeGrom was pitching a gem at the time of his exit. Four no innings of shutout ball.

Not long thereafter, the news broke that he had left the start. And then the right wrist issue was revealed. DeGrom will continue to be evaluated.

Uh oh!

Should this be a larger thing, the injury would be costly. Literally. Texas spent $185 million on DeGrom during the offseason after nine years with New York.

The two-time CY Young Winner and two-time NL strikeout leader is not just a huge part of the Rangers’ rotation, he is basically their path to a World Series. They probably can’t get there without him.

DeGrom has a pretty long injury history. Especially of late.

He had shoulder and forearm issues that kept him to just 26 starts from 2021-22. Not ideal.

DeGrom’s injury woes began in 2016 when he was shut down for the entire season due to a nerve injury in his elbow. He was sidelined for several weeks with a strained lat muscle in the following year.

A hyperextended elbow and a strained oblique muscle kept him out for awhile in 2018.

DeGrom appeared to be in top shape in 2019 and won his second-consecutive NL Cy Young. However, he did deal with a few minor injuries throughout the season, including a back injury and a hamstring strain.

The 2020 season was a short one due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but DeGrom still managed to miss time with a neck injury. And then there was 2021 and 2022.

When DeGrom is healthy, he shoves. When he’s not, well…

Update: Jacob DeGrom told reporters late Monday that he opted out of pitching as pre-caution and “hopes to make his next start this weekend.”