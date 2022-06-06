Jacob DeGrom Finally Throws Off A Mound ; Return Still Not Close

Jacob DeGrom has finally thrown off a mound after being shut down in spring training with a stress fracture in his right scapula. The 19-pitch bullpen doesn’t mean the Mets ace is ready for a return just yet, but it’s a major step in the right direction.

Thank goodness. We miss Jacob DeGrom.

Mets GM Billy Eppler says DeGrom threw “all fastballs” with moderate intensity and will continue progressing towards live hitters. “Our assessments, in combination with Jake’s feedback, will drive that timeline,” he said.

The Mets have previously mentioned a late-June or early-July return to game action, but they’re steering clear of expectations at this point. Their 37-19 record and 8.5 game lead in the NL East is likely a factor as well.

“Obviously it’s mapped out, but plans are always tweaked when you go through them,” manager Buck Showalter said. “But he’s handled everything as well as we could expect. We’re comfortable with where he is right now.”

We’d also be comfortable if we managed the best team in the division that’s done so without their one-two punch in that rotation. The Mets are taking their time as they should and baseball will be better for it long-term. Of course Showalter’s arrival has played a rather large role to their hot start. A return of Jacob DeGrom could be the dagger they need.