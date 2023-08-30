Women In Special Operations, War And Combat Revealed | Former CST Jaclyn ‘Jax’ Scott

Videos by OutKick

Jaclyn “Jax” Scott has a crazy life story, and she joined me to pull back the curtain on women in the world of Special Operations.

I’ve been looking for a female guest to join American Joyride for months, and I must admit it was much more difficult booking one that I anticipated. Well, Jax agreed to do it to discuss her time as member of the Cultural Support Team embedded with Green Berets and Army Rangers, her transition out of the military, the struggles women in Spec. Ops. face and the importance of passing the Jax Act to make sure they get the benefits they deserve.

It was a fascinating conversation that went into a ton of different stuff. If you’ve ever wondered what the female side of Special Operations is, you’re about to find out. Fire it up below.

I hope you all found Jax’s story as captivating and incredible as I did. The Jax Act is incredibly important so the former CST members can get the recognition they deserve, and I hope it passes. As always, check out more interviews below!