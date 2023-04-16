Jacksonville State Recruit Killed In Alabama Mass Shooting

Videos by OutKick

A tragic shooting in Tallapoosa County on Saturday claimed the life of teenager Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, a high school football player who committed to playing ball on a scholarship next year for Jacksonville State. Dowdell succumbed to his gunshot wounds; he was 18.

As confirmed by the Montgomery Advertiser, Dowdell was identified as one of four victims that suffered fatal gunshot wounds at a party late Saturday.

The shooting occurred at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, in downtown Dadeville, as people gathered for Dowdell’s sister’s 16th birthday party.

Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, site of the shooting. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Dadeville High School senior Phil Dowdell committed to Jacksonville State, weeks away from graduating. (The Alexander City Outlook)

Four victims died, and as many as 15 people suffered gunshot wounds. Several victims were ID’d as teenagers. Authorities have not announced any arrests, as of current reporting.

Scholarship Jacksonville State Commit Remembered For High Character

Dowdell played wide receiver at Dadeville High School and was commemorated by the Dadeville community for his high character.

Jacksonville State and head coach Rich Rodriguez released a statement on the young man’s passing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night.

“[Phil] was a great young man with a bright future. My staff and I are heartbroken and hope that everyone will support his family through this difficult time.”

Jax State Football is heartbroken to have lost an upcoming member of our program.



Statement from Head Football Coach @RealCoachRod pic.twitter.com/3ta5nposOP — Jax State Football (@JaxStateFB) April 16, 2023

“He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face,” said Annette Allen, Dowdell’s grandmother.

President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday, reacting to the shooting.

“This morning, our nation is once again grieving for at least four Americans tragically killed at a teen’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama as well as two others killed last night in a crowded public park in Louisville,” the statement read. “Jill and I are praying for their families, and for the many others injured and fighting for their lives in the wake of this weekend’s gun violence.”