Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence Expected To Start Vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS – Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence will likely start against the Saints at the Superdome Thursday night after not being listed among the inactives by the Jaguars shortly before 7 p.m. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. on Prime.

Lawrence has nursed a sprained left knee this week, and Jacksonville listed him as questionable on Wednesday. He suffered the the injury late in the Jaguars‘ 37-20 win over Indianapolis on Sunday.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws against Houston on Sept. 24 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence 10th In NFL In Passing Yards

The first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence was No. 10 in the NFL in passing yards this season entering the game with 1,439 yards. He has completed 141 of 210 passes for seven touchdowns with three interceptions.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr is No. 16 with 1,299 yards on 130-of-200 passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Lawrence warmed up two hours before the game at the Superdome and did not limp or favor the knee.

Jacksonville listed five inactive players with injuries – wide receiver Zay Jones, running back JaMycal Hasty, cornerback Tyson Campbell, linebacker Yasir Abdullah and guard Walker Little.

Jacksonville Leads the AFC South

The Jaguars lead the AFC South with a 4-2 record entering the game. The Saints (3-3) are tied for second with Atlanta in the NFC South behind first place Tampa Bay (3-2).