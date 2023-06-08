Jacksonville Jaguars Unveil Designs For ‘Stadium Of The Future’

Videos by OutKick

The Jacksonville Jaguars released renderings of a proposed redesign of TIAA Bank Stadium on Wednesday. And they are massive.

The Jaguars have frequently been considered a target for possible relocation, given attendance challenges and their extremely small market.

But team owner Shad Khan certainly seems committed to remaining in Northeastern Florida.

Renderings of what the team is calling the “stadium of the future” are impressive and show a complete reimagining of the facility.

According to the Jaguars, the stadium would have a flexible seating capacity allowing for the region to host more events.

TIAA would have a “base capacity of 62,000 with expansion capabilities up to 71,500 for a college football game and more for a concert. The venue can transform its appearance through lighting and digital technology that will create distinctive game-day experiences while ensuring that fans stay connected,” according the team’s statement.

There would also be a “185-percent increase in main concourse surface area, a 260-percent increase in upper concourse surface area, 360-degree connectivity in the upper concourse, 13 new elevators and 32 new escalators to support vertical movement, 220 new food and beverage points of sale and 14 new restrooms.”

That’s quite an improvement over the current design!

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 29: A general view outside TIAA Bank Field as fans tailgate before the start of a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Jaguars Stadium Could Be Game Changer

The team has also said they believe the new redesign could be a major contributor to development in Downtown Jacksonville.

“We fully anticipate a reimagined sports complex with the renovated stadium as its centerpiece will spark development in the east end of Downtown Jacksonville similar to the renaissance of the Brooklyn neighborhood to the west,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said. “Combining the power of development to both the west and east of Downtown Jacksonville should create even more momentum in our downtown core, which is already set to benefit from The Shipyards project currently underway.

There’s certainly a track record of success with new stadiums launching development. Petco Park in San Diego is one example, as is Coors Field in Denver.

But a redesign being a catalyst of this type is unusual.

That said, this does look like the type of facility that could get a substantial amount of new fans into the building. The shade canopy alone would be extremely beneficial in September and October in Florida.

For Jaguars fans, the team’s youth, exciting quarterback and playoff berth were exciting enough.



Now the future could look even brighter.