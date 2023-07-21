Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Kevin Maxen Comes Out As Gay, A First For NFL And Major U.S. Men’s Pro Sports

Videos by OutKick

A Jacksonville Jaguars associate coach came out as gay, a first for the NFL and major U.S. men’s pro sports.

Associate strength coach Kevin Maxen revealed his sexuality in a new interview on Thursday. Maxen shared that he publicly announced his sexuality as a gay man to pave the way for others to be openly gay in the league.

Maxen said in the interview: “I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react.”

It’s the same mission statement that former Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib declared when he came out as the first publicly gay player in the NFL in 2021.

Maxen added that he has been in a same-sex relationship for the past two years. He consulted with Nassib on announcing his sexuality.

“It wasn’t until recently — and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner — that I realized I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved, and that maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story,” Maxen added.

Maxen spent his first season in the role with the Jags last year. He previously worked as a strength and conditioning coach for the Baylor Bears and Vanderbilt Commodores.

Jaguars Director of Player Development, Marcus Pollard, supported Maxen.

“In an environment that is diversifying, it is a privilege to work alongside Kevin who is hardworking, dedicated and thriving as a strength and conditioning coach for the Jaguars,” Pollard shared.