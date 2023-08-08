Jacksonville Jaguars’ New Facility Showcases Some Incredible Urinal Technology

Videos by OutKick

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a brand-spankin’ new practice facility to replace their old one that was a bit on the rat-infested side. Now, they’ve traded disease-carrying rodents for some of the league’s most forward-thinking urinals.

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson was poking around the team’s facility when he popped into the bathroom and had a look around. There, he found a urinal with some high-end hydration awareness features.

Jags new Practice Facility “facilities” are *next level* …



(& I know a thing or 2 about bathroom breaks) pic.twitter.com/trPukYnaiq — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) August 7, 2023

“You’re about to see the most advanced urinals in all of professional sports,” Hanson said.

He then pointed at a little contraption affixed directly to the sweet spot of the urinal (fellas know what I’m talking about).

“That’s a sensor that will measure your hydration level,” he continued. “If the light turns green when you go; you’re good; if it’s yellow, you need to hydrate some more.”

However, if you get a red light… look out.

“If it’s red, you’re probably going to get a notice from the athletic trainers and maybe have an IV.”

The folks at Intake Health — the company that created the InFlow hydration testing technology — replied to Hanson’s video.

Hey all, we can confirm it’s our InFlow hydration testing technology. We’re in quite a few locker rooms around the NFL, CFB, and more. Happy to see players hitting the field hydrated when it counts ! — Intake Health (@MyIntakePro) August 7, 2023

Apparently, these devices are becoming more prevalent in both professional and college facilities.

It’s Nice To Seem Some Urinal Innovation

Now, this may come as a surprise, but I am not a urologist. However, I thought I had a pretty thorough understanding of how one uses urine to determine hydration level. It was my impression that it was as simple as clear=good and the closer to “highlighter yellow” you got, the more you need to start hitting the Pedialyte.

I suppose this thing takes the guesswork out of it.

Whether or not it’s truly necessary I’m happy to see some urinal innovation. The humble urinal was more or less perfected years ago, at least as far as the basic shape. Occasionally, you run into some bells and whistles like an automatic flush or a TV affixed to the wall above it (which is the biggest sign that you’re at a classy establishment), but it’s been a while since I’ve seen anything new.

After a strong end to last season, I think a lot of people have an eye on the Jaguars. Whether or not they live up to expectations is one thing, but at least we know that they will have one of the NFL’s most properly hydrated rosters.

