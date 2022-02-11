Jacksonville Jaguars Hire Zac Taylor’s Little Brother As OC

Videos by OutKick

Climbing the NFL coaching ranks is Press Taylor, who was announced as the latest offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Taylor worked as a senior offensive assistant to Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich in 2021, leading up to his hiring as OC. He’ll be reuniting with his one-time head coach in Philadelphia, Doug Pederson, now that he’s leading the Jags.

With Pederson and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence aiding the overall offense, Taylor will inevitably begin to appear in the picture for the football media and draw HC considerations himself.

Taylor’s early hype as a personnel target by Pederson, beating out a very capable OC in Pep Hamilton, and efforts given to a Jaguars team at the bottom of the barrel presents the 34-year-old coordinator with plenty of longevity in this league.

Press’ older brother, Bengals HC Zac Taylor, will have plenty of advice to offer throughout his time in Jacksonville after Zac led Cincinnati to their first Super Bowl appearance in 34 years.

According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, Taylor worked alongside Pederson on the Eagles after surviving a regime change caused by the team’s firing of Chip Kelly.

Pederson took over as Eagles head coach and kept Taylor as the quarterbacks coach.

While Pederson maintains that he’ll still call the offensive game plan for the Jags, Taylor’s continued partnership with the coach should be telling of the HC’s confidence in his new OC.

