Deion Sanders Screams At Jackson State Players After Blowout Win Over Repeated Locker Room Issue

Jackson State’s 2022 season-opener could not have gone any better for the Tigers. However, head coach Deion Sanders was not happy with how things played out in the locker room afterwards.

Coach Prime, who took over the program in 2020, knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful. He is in the NFL Hall of Fame for a reason.

And since taking over in Mississippi, his team has seen an immediate, significant turnaround.

Prior to Sanders’ arrival, Jackson State had not won more than five games since 2013. Since Sanders’ arrival, the Tigers recorded a winning season in his COVID-shortened first year and then recorded the program’s best record in history last fall.

Despite the regular season success, Jackson State lost in the Celebration Bowl. As a result, the Tigers should have a chip on their shoulders and Coach Prime wants to keep it that way.

Deion Sanders is not taking any nonsense.

Florida A&M, with multiple players ineligible, hung around with North Carolina in Week 0 and lost by 32. Jackson State beat them by 56 in Week 1. It was a blowout.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers reacts on the sidelines against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the Orange Blossom Classic Game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 04, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Rattlers 59-3. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Rattlers never stood a chance against Sanders’s program and most of the first-string Tigers were out of the game by the fourth quarter, if not earlier. Jackson State put on a clinic.

Following the game, Sanders was not happy. Not with how his team played, but with how they acted in the locker room afterwards.

Prior to one game last season, Coach Prime chewed out his players for being on their phones. He said that those who are on their phone would not play if they continued.

Sanders was at it again on Sunday evening. This time, it was after the game. He wanted his players to stay in the moment and didn’t hold back.

Coach Prime couldn’t understand what on his players’ screens could possibly be so important and proceeded to chew them out. It was not just a stern talking to, either. He laid into them.

It might seem insignificant, but whatever Sanders has been doing to this point has worked. He knows what he is talking about and he doesn’t want his guys to be on their phones. Plain and simple.