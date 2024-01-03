Jackson Mahomes Felony Sexual Battery Charges To Be Dropped, Witness Won’t Cooperate

Videos by OutKick

The sexual battery charges brought against Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will soon be dropped, according to TMZ.

A motion to dismiss three felony accounts of sexual battery was filed Tuesday in Johnson County. The woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by Jackson Mahomes is no longer cooperating with the prosecutors.

Jackson Mahomes faced three felony sexual battery charges for allegedly forcibly kissing an Overland, Kansas restaurant owner in February 2023. / via Johnson County (KS) Sheriff’s Office

“The State is not seeking a continuance to continue to serve when she has made her lack of cooperation abundantly clear,” the Johnson County Prosecutors Office announced in its motion.

In November, according to an affidavit filed in the case, the woman claimed she “never contacted law enforcement when the alleged acts occurred” and she stated her interest in not cooperating any further.

“I do not want to cooperate with the State in prosecuting the matter and wish the matter to be dismissed as to anything involving me,” her attorneys wrote in the document.

Here’s video footage that could back up the restaraunt owner’s claims against Jackson Mahomes



“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”pic.twitter.com/rPggKmBDK2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 4, 2023

Jackson Mahomes will be back in court on Wednesday to face a misdemeanor battery charge in the case, but this charge involves Mahomes shoving a waiter the same February 2023 night when he was accused of forcibly kissing the owner of an Overland Park, Kansas restaurant.

“Like I said from the beginning, Jackson has done nothing wrong. We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed. The defense will reserve further comment until the remaining count is disposed of,” Brandon Davies, Jackson’s attorney, said in a statement Tuesday to Fox4 Kansas City.