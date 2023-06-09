Jacked Tua Wears Polaroid Camera On Helmet To Silence The Haters

Videos by OutKick

Jacked Tua Tagovailoa heard some of the haters who are making fun of the Miami Dolphins QB for wearing a camera inside his helmet, and he decided to do something about it.

What did he do, exactly? He threw it back to the 90s, of course!

Tagovailoa showed up to the team’s final practice of the spring Thursday donning a wild look, complete with a giant polaroid camera attached to the top of his helmet.

Take that, haters. Say cheese!

Tua Tagovailoa wears camera on helmet

Electric City right here. That’s #MyQB1.

Tua has been under fire for just about anything and everything since coming into the league back in 2020. His arm isn’t strong enough. He’s too small, not athletic, can’t take a hit.

Blah, blah, blah, blah. (Although that last one is probably true).

Recently, people have also tried calling my QB “fat” after he showed up to OTAs looking like swole AF. Get out of here, haters. Look at this specimen.

Tua showing off his new tattoo he got this offseason ‼️💪 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/pIAnwFsVyq — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) June 7, 2023

Content you need: Tua Tagovailoa on the arrival of Messi to Miami. pic.twitter.com/lRmkFMjI0n — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 7, 2023

Anyway, the latest Tua slander comes courtesy of the constant questioning over the past few weeks about the new camera inside his helmet.

Tagovailoa himself still isn’t sold on it, telling reporters he’s not thrilled about the coaching staff being in the huddle with him.

Mike McDaniel, meanwhile, was asked about it and gave his typical three-minute answer that left me more confused than when started.

BREAKING‼️

Moments ago Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, answers the MOST important question of the entire Dolphins offseason:

"What is Tua's helmet camera for?"

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2Nys9QB6iB — I Ain't Him (@Phincane) May 31, 2023

Anyway, both Tua and McDaniel have been asked about the camcorder in his helmet no less than a billon times since OTAs started last month, so strapping a 30-year-old polaroid onto his helmet to celebrate the end of offseason workouts was the only logical move IMO.

Again, #MyQB1.

Buckle up, AFC.

PS: how great is Mike McDaniel?