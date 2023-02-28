Jacked Jay Glazer & Girlfriend Rosie Tenison Check In From Thailand

Videos by OutKick

Was NFL Insider® Jay Glazer in Thailand trying to track down the latest news from fired Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury?

Absolutely not. The longtime Fox Sports NFL Insider® was actually on a wellness retreat with his girlfriend Rosie Tenison by his side. This wasn’t an Aaron Rodgers darkness retreat.

“Mental health check-in from my last day here in Thailand and I am doing GREAT!!! In the blue!,” Jay, who has been very open with his mental health struggles, wrote on Instagram to his fans.



In his 2021 book, “Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety into Motivation and You Can Too,” Glazer addresses his fight against depression and anxiety that he’s lived with his entire life.

Mental health check-in from our last day in Thailand & we are doing GREAT! So grateful for these two weeks working on mental, physical & spiritual health. Meditation, Muy Thai, breath work, anti-inflammatory foods & digital detox



Can’t wait to share what we learned. Love y’all pic.twitter.com/1QYtO8dZ9v — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 27, 2023

“Raising a glass (of water with lemon) to you all and this beautiful place. Rosie and I came out here together for two weeks to work on mind, body and spirit,” Glazer continued on Instagram. “We ate only anti-inflammatory foods (dropped 10 pounds in a week just from cutting out alcohol and eating the right foods), trained Muy Thai, learned more meditation and breathwork techniques to calm anxiety, worked with monks again for depression and mental health and did a digital detox (hardest part of it) but once we got used to the break from our phones and computers, the anxiety melted away and we connected on a deeper level with each other and everyone around us.”

Jay might not have tracked down Kingsbury or have broken the news on which cave Rodgers was sleeping in (I beat Jay to that story), but he’s found happiness and health in Thailand and that’s all that matters.



“Can’t wait to share with you all over the coming weeks what we learned to hopefully help you all as well. I know not everyone can go to Thailand but I can bring what I learned back to you. We can use these lessons anywhere,” Jay concluded.



“Team Unbreakable. Love y’all.”

If you’ve read about Jay’s struggles, you completely understand why going off-the-grid in Thailand was so important for a guy who spends every waking moment during the NFL season working one of the most stressful jobs in sports.

Greetings from Thailand. Blue skies here for Rosie and I pic.twitter.com/QIvD2IpHGT — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 16, 2023