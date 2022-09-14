Is ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Coming Out Soon?

Fans continue to wait on pins and needles for any information about “Jack Ryan” season three.

The hit Amazon series with John Krasinksi as the title character hasn’t released an episode since November 2019.

Now, it’s the middle of September, fans haven’t had new “Jack Ryan” content in nearly three years and there’s still no update in sight.

“Jack Ryan” fans are waiting for updates on season three. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

At this point, it seems more than fair to ask what the hell is going on with Amazon. We know season three was filming back in January 2022, and nine months later, we still have zero updates.

I can’t speak for everyone, but it’s starting to get a bit concerning to me.

John Krasinski shooting a scene at the White House this morning @PoPville pic.twitter.com/3oRSwtcWYQ — Jonathan Murray (@jmurray20) January 28, 2022

“Jack Ryan” is one of the best shows on TV, and it’s one of the few entertainment options available to viewers that isn’t woke nonsense.

People are craving updates. Yet, Amazon has kept any and all details about the new season under lock and key. You’d probably have an easier time getting access to the nuclear codes than the release date for “Jack Ryan” season three.

Is 2023 now the most likely option for new “Jack Ryan” episodes?

Given the fact Amazon will need a few months to promote the new season with Krasinski, it’s hard to imagine “Jack Ryan” season three will be released in 2022.

At this point, you have to reasonably assume it won’t be out until 2023. At the very least, we’re definitely not getting new episodes by November 1, 2022.

That means the three year mark between new episodes is going to be blown right past.

When does “Jack Ryan” season three come out? (Credit: Amazon Studios)

It’s unclear why Amazon is withholding a release date and a trailer, but if people don’t get an update soon, fans are going to start revolting. Give people at least something to wet the whistle because this is getting absurd.