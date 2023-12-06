Badgers TE Retires Citing Substance Abuse, Suicidal Thoughts

Videos by OutKick

Badgers tight end Jack Pugh’s football career has come to an end.

Pugh didn’t play at all this season after making one appearance last year, and fans now know why. It turns out he has been struggling in a big way behind the scenes.

The redshirt sophomore revealed in an emotional Instagram post he’s been dealing with suicidal thoughts, substance abuse and “prolonged depression” for years.

Pugh wrote on Instagram:

To whom it may concern, I made a decision before the football season to medically retire, that I haven’t yet formally announced. My physical health was not near perfect, but my mental health was the reason I decided to hang it up. Over years of prolonged depression and substance abuse, I decided I deserved a better life and to finally find happiness. In no way was football the root of these problems, but everything in my life had distracted me for so long to the point I didnt [sic] want to be alive for years. I never had prioritized my mental health all along, digging a deeper darker hole. I want to thank the amazing Coaches, Teammates, Friends and Family @badgerfootball has provided me with over the years for helping me find a life I’m happy and proud of, and to finally create a relationship with God. I’ll never forget the memories. Love y’all

You can see the full post below.

Pugh entered the Wisconsin program as a four star recruit out of Ohio in the 2021 class. He was the eleventh-ranked TE on 247Sports.

Expectations were huge when arrived to play for the Badgers. Yet, he never saw the field other than once, and fans really never really knew why.

Now, it’s crystal clear Pugh has been dealing with a lot behind closed doors. It takes a lot of courage to publicly admit you’re dealing with something as serious as substance abuse, depression and not wanting to be alive.

Football is just a sport at the end of the day. It’s serious, but it’s not worth more than your life, happiness and sobriety if that’s what’s needed.

Wisconsin TE Jack Pugh retires from football. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Pugh gets whatever help he might need moving forward. By his own admission, he’s been dealing with some serious demons that the public can’t possibly imagine. Never be afraid to seek help if you need it. The alternative is simply not a path anyone wants to walk down.