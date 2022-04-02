Jack Nicklaus Done With Masters Par 3 Contest: ‘Can’t Play Anymore’

This year’s Masters at Augusta National Golf Club will commence without arguably the most synonymous name in the history of the tournament.

The Par 3 Contest makes its return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, but will do so without six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus taking part. While the 82-year-old will still be in attendance, he told Golfweek that his days of participating in the Contest are over.

“In many ways, it is the start of the golfing season,” Nicklaus said. “It certainly is the start of the major championship season. Even though I don’t play anymore, it’s fun to be there. It’s fun to go to the Masters dinner. I’m done with the Par 3, but toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can’t play anymore.

“And then there is the honor of hitting the opening tee shot alongside Gary Player. Now, with the addition of our good friend, Tom Watson, that will be nice. I enjoy seeing everybody. It’s like a reunion.”

“The Golden Bear” last played in 2019 alongside Player and Watson. On the bag was Nicklaus’ grandson, Gary “GT” Nicklaus Jr., who carded an ACE on the 112-yard eighth hole. Nicklaus said the next day it was the greatest day he’s ever had at Augusta National.

“I didn’t want to be disrespectful because six green jackets are pretty good,” Nicklaus said. “But that’s about yourself. When something happens with your children or your grandchildren, that’s far more special to you. And so yesterday, I said, was the greatest day I’ve had at Augusta National.”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.