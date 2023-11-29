Jack Hughes Drills 50-Yard Wrist Shot Through MetLife Stadium Uprights In Front Of Eli Manning

Videos by OutKick

One of the best players in the NHL right now is Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and he was showing off his skills recently by launching a puck 50 yards through the MetLife Stadium uprights.

Hughes hit up the Giants and Jets stomping ground to shoot a video with Eli Manning and former Giants center Shaun O’Hara. This was all to promote the NHL Stadium Series which will take place at MetLife in February. Hughes’ Devils will take on the Philadelphia Flyers while the next day will feature a game between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders.

Because the best way to promote a hockey game at a football stadium is to somehow meld hockey with football (sorry, them’s the rules), the Devils star attempted to shoot a puck 50 yards through the uprights.

Not going to lie I found that impressive… then I thought about it some more.

Is It Harder To Do What Hughes Did Or To Kick A Regular 50-yard Field Goal?

I don’t mean to flex some serious math muscles here, but 50 yards is approximately 150 feet. A regulation hockey rink is 200 feet long. So that’d be like hitting the end boards from around the top of the circle in the defensive zone.

Now if we frame it like that, it’s more a display of how well he can clear the zone on a penalty kill.

Which, got me thinking: was this more impressive? Or is it still more impressive for someone to kick a 50-yard field goal?

The 50-yard shot was cool, but I think it’s way easier than a 50-yard field goal. I think if you put your average beer drinker out there on Metlife’s turf that seems to injure everyone, I think they’d do exactly what Hughes did after a few tries. He’d get a hold of one with enough air under it to go the distance and that’d be the end of that.

Not that it isn’t impressive. I just think they could get the job done pretty quickly. Now a 50-yard field goal? Not a chance, that’s way harder. I feel like you could send the same dude out there with a garbage can full of footballs and he’d be out there all night with nothing to show for it.

Difficult or not, it was cool, and it’s not like Jack Hughes needs to prove to anyone he’s a good hockey player. The dude is a machine, and could very well be in the Hart Trophy conversation at the end of the season.

The MVP voters won’t care if he shot a puck through the MetLife stadium uprights, but I suppose it can’t hurt.

