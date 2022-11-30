Jack Black Is Teaming Up With ‘Wonderboy’ Stephen Thompson At UFC Orlando This Weekend

Actor Jack Black is trading in his “Nacho Libre” luchador wrestling tights and heading to the world of MMA.

But don’t expect him to be grappling or knocking out trained professional fighters. Instead, the actor will be supporting welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson during his walkout to the cage this weekend.

Thompson will be headlining UFC Orlando against Kevin Holland.

THOMPSON USES TENACIOUS D AS HIS ENTRANCE MUSIC

In an interview with Fight Certified TV, Thompson made the announcement that Black will be walking him out to the cage ahead of the fight. Thompson says his management was able to make it happen and get the approval from the UFC.

The pairing makes perfect sense and is sure to be awesome.

Wonderboy has been using Jack Black’s band “Tenacious D” and their song “Wonderboy,” as his walkout music for years. He’s been trying to get Black to be a part of his entrance since his early kickboxing days and mentions that he’s excited that it’s finally happening.

This is EPIC 😍@WonderboyMMA will be joined by @jackblack in his walk-out for #UFCOrlando! 😱



📹: Won't Back Down Radio pic.twitter.com/xPVFmy74Dw — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 29, 2022

TENACIOUS D THOUGHT ABOUT PERFORMING LIVE

I wrote a piece a couple months back about how Jack Black is criminally underrated. The dude is hilarious and we take him for granted in the entertainment world. He’s also such a wild card you never know what you’re going to get. And if that wasn’t enough, he’s rarely involved in any sort of drama or BS that is rampant amongst holier-than-thou celebrities these days. He’s a refreshing personality in the cesspool of Hollywood fakeness.

Clearly Thompson is stoked and it’ll be a cool night for sure.

The only thing that would have made it even better was if Tenacious D was performing the song live. Thompson said that they tried to make it happen but because of soundcheck and the technical aspects that it would involve, that Black may just lip sync it on their walkout together.

Thompson is coming off of two unanimous decision losses. If Thompson defeats Holland on Saturday, maybe Jack Black is that good luck charm that he needs to turn things around and he’ll perform it live next time.

Imagine Tenacious D performing like Chris Warren did at WrestleMania14 for D-Generation X’s theme song? It’d be WILD.