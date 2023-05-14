Jace Peterson Flips Into Bullpen After Making Absurd Grab

Videos by OutKick

Oakland A’s outfield Jace Peterson made an unbelievable catch on Saturday that finished with him tumbling into his own bullpen.

The A’s were hosting the Texas Rangers on Saturday afternoon; the third game of a four-game series. Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras was at the plate with two outs in the top of the second inning. He got a piece of the 2-1 offering from Oakland righty James Kaprielian but put it well into foul territory.

If you thought for a second that Jace Peterson wouldn’t bust his hump in a bid to reel it in, then you are mistaken.

The A’s third baseman hustled and snagged the ball while crossing over the foul territory pitcher’s mounds (which I always thought looked like a perfect way to snap an ankle).

However, but the time he had reeled it in, he was too close to the bullpen fence. There wasn’t enough runway to slam on the breaks or throw out a parachute in time.

So, he went ass over tea kettle into the bullpen.

What a play, Jace Peterson! 👏



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/b6T4wcuR2m — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 13, 2023

Man, that was nice. They’re going to love that kind of hustle in Las Vegas.

It would be nice if a defensive effort like that would show up on the scoreboard in the run column, but it doesn’t.

The struggling A’s (struggling in just about every sense) were shut out by the Rangers, 5-0.

