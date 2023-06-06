Ja Morant’s Teammate Gives Update On Troubled Grizzlies Star: ‘Dude’s Great … Everybody’s Human’

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant’s been in hot water with the NBA since first brandishing a weapon on social media in March.

Morant has stayed out of the spotlight since the second gun incident on May 14, as he awaits a pending decision from the NBA regarding a suspension.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Speaks On Teammate / ‘Brother’ Ja Morant

Jaren Jackson Jr., a teammate of Morant’s on the Memphis Grizzlies, provided an update regarding the troubled star.

Appearing on Podcast P with Paul George, JJJ detailed his communications with Morant, adding that his teammate is doing “good” in his time away from headlines.

MEMPHIS, TN – FEBRUARY 15: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 is recognized for the 2023 all star prior to the game against the Utah Jazz on February 15, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jackson Jr. said Morant fell victim to acting immaturely. He encouraged Morant’s critics to have “grace” for the 23-year-old.

“He’s I think just growing up with this much attention on you, especially being this young. It’s a lot to deal with,” Jackson Jr. said.

"You're always gonna make mistakes growing up… And [Ja] is the most popular player at this age probably ever… No matter what I stand by my brother."



Jaren Jackson Jr. added, “Dude’s great. People always gotta understand that everybody’s human. That’s my brother though, no matter what. I stand my brother and I think that’s the lesson everybody should take away from this.”

“He works hard. He’s smart as hell. He should’ve been MVP the other year,” Jackson says, adding … “The dude is high-level.”

Ja Morant’s Self-Sabotaging Behavior Catches NBA’s Attention

Morant has built an All-Star status in the NBA, with millions in endorsements to back it. Sadly, his behavior off the court has been a liability to his success.

After the second gun incident in May, Morant awaits a decision from the league regarding potential discipline, which is expected to be strict this time around.

After the first video, Adam Silver spoke with Ja Morant and saw a “changed” player. Silver was shocked after watching the second video.

As NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shared, the league will release Morant’s suspension news until after the conclusion of the Finals series between the Heat and Nuggets.

The commish said it would act as a distraction, providing insight into its potential severity.

With the potential Game 7 scheduled for June 18, fans will soon learn about Morant’s fate moving forward.

On Monday, Jaren Jackson Jr. officially commit to playing for Team USA at the FIBA Basketball World Cup championships this summer.

MEMPHIS, TN – APRIL 26: Ja Morant #12 and Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies look on during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 26, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Other players committed to Team USA include New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and Brooklyn Nets’ Mikal Bridges.