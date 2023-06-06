Ja Morant’s Teammate Gives Update On Troubled Grizzlies Star: ‘Dude’s Great … Everybody’s Human’

Videos by OutKick
Ja Morant’s been in hot water with the NBA since first brandishing a weapon on social media in March.
Morant has stayed out of the spotlight since the second gun incident on May 14, as he awaits a pending decision from the NBA regarding a suspension.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Speaks On Teammate / ‘Brother’ Ja Morant
Jaren Jackson Jr., a teammate of Morant’s on the Memphis Grizzlies, provided an update regarding the troubled star.
Appearing on Podcast P with Paul George, JJJ detailed his communications with Morant, adding that his teammate is doing “good” in his time away from headlines.
READ: ADAM SILVER SAYS LEAGUE WILL ANNOUNCE JA MORANT’S SUSPENSION AFTER NBA FINALS
Jackson Jr. said Morant fell victim to acting immaturely. He encouraged Morant’s critics to have “grace” for the 23-year-old.
“He’s I think just growing up with this much attention on you, especially being this young. It’s a lot to deal with,” Jackson Jr. said.
Jaren Jackson Jr. added, “Dude’s great. People always gotta understand that everybody’s human. That’s my brother though, no matter what. I stand my brother and I think that’s the lesson everybody should take away from this.”
“He works hard. He’s smart as hell. He should’ve been MVP the other year,” Jackson says, adding … “The dude is high-level.”
Ja Morant’s Self-Sabotaging Behavior Catches NBA’s Attention
Morant has built an All-Star status in the NBA, with millions in endorsements to back it. Sadly, his behavior off the court has been a liability to his success.
After the second gun incident in May, Morant awaits a decision from the league regarding potential discipline, which is expected to be strict this time around.
After the first video, Adam Silver spoke with Ja Morant and saw a “changed” player. Silver was shocked after watching the second video.
As NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shared, the league will release Morant’s suspension news until after the conclusion of the Finals series between the Heat and Nuggets.
The commish said it would act as a distraction, providing insight into its potential severity.
With the potential Game 7 scheduled for June 18, fans will soon learn about Morant’s fate moving forward.
On Monday, Jaren Jackson Jr. officially commit to playing for Team USA at the FIBA Basketball World Cup championships this summer.
Other players committed to Team USA include New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and Brooklyn Nets’ Mikal Bridges.
