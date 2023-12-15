Ja Morant Says All The Right Things Ahead Of His Comeback, Now Has To Prove His Words Matter

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant addressed the media in Memphis on Friday. It marked the first time he had spoken to the press since he was handed a 25-game suspension by the NBA to begin the season. It also served as a bit of a preview of what he hopes is to come as he nears his return date of December 19.

Morant, who was suspended after flashing a gun on Instagram Live twice last season among other serious issues, said all of the right things during his press conference.

Words are just words though. Especially for Morant, who has yet to show an ability to change, mature, and act like one of the faces of the NBA.

To Morant’s credit, he recognizes his words aren’t going to determine his future or the long-term perception fans and those around him will share.

“I can’t, you know, make nobody believe me outside of my actions,” Morant said. “So me answering this question with just words probably won’t mean nothing to nobody.”

The Grizzlies’ point guard also touched on how therapy has given him a new outlook on life.

“Very eye-opening,” Morant said. “Kind of gave me a new look on life with how I go about my days, how I carry myself. Just being grateful and thankful that I’m still here and in the position that I’m in.”

Ja Morant says that therapy has been “eye opening” and has given him a new look on life pic.twitter.com/3390rNECBF — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) December 15, 2023

While much of Morant’s press conference was centered off the court, he took full responsibility for the Grizzlies’ woeful 6-17 record to start the season, which includes a 1-10 mark at home.

It goes without saying that the Grizzlies are a different ball club with their All-Star facilitator on the floor.

Ja Morant says he feels guilt for the Grizzlies’ slow start without him “I take full responsibility for that, even though I’m not out on the floor. My decisions put them in that position.” pic.twitter.com/22GJKbfmvE — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) December 15, 2023

Ja Morant Passed This First Test

Morant checked a lot of boxes during his time with the media, as he should have. He’s had months to prepare for the moment, but not a single word he said will mean anything if he doesn’t back things up with his actions.

And by actions, we’re not talking about his play on the floor. Being an All-NBA caliber player is certainly one of the expectations involved in his $197 million contract, but so too is not being one of the laughingstocks of the league off the floor, which he very much was in 2023.

It may be cliche and cheesy to say, but there may not be a more important player in the NBA with their city than Ja Morant is for Memphis.

Everyday struggles of a small market city coupled with a rise in violent crime and incompetent city officials pointing fingers at one another, a nice success story would go a long way for the 901.

Sure, he’s picked up some skeptics over the last year. But the overwhelming majority of Memphians still have their arms wrapped around Morant. Now we have to wait and see if it was worth it.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com