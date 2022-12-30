Ja Morant Cuts Off Reporter When Asked About Dillon Brooks’ Shot Selection

Ja Morant is sick and tired of hearing about Dillon Brooks’ sometimes questionable shot selection. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar was asked about his teammates’ decision-making following their win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, and simply wasn’t having it.

A reporter began asking Morant a question about Brooks’ shot selection and wasn’t able to finish the question before being cut off.

“We don’t care,” Morant said.

To Brooks’ credit, he had a strong night against Toronto going 7-for-14 from the field including 4-for-7 from deep for 25 points.

The biggest knock on Brooks’ game has consistently been shot selection and him simply trying to do too much on offense. His 4-for-12 game against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas is the latest example, and his 24-for-66 (31%) five-game series against the Warriors in last year’s playoffs certainly sticks out.

Ja Morant will always go to bat for teammate Dillon Brooks. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Morant isn’t the only one tired of hearing questions about Brooks’ shot selection, Brooks himself hears the noise as well.

“I guard my ass off every single night. I give my heart every single night,” Brooks said after the win over the Raptors. “My guys can live with some of the shots I take. I’m learning and growing in that. My coaches be on me about being more of a playmaker. Six assists tonight. Kudos to me.”

Brooks does indeed guard his ass off every night and is often matched up with the opposition’s best playmaker. He’s also an energy guy that is constantly setting the tone for the Grizz and plays that important villain role each and every night.

While Brooks puts up at least one or two questionable shots per game, that trade-off of a few bad shots for defense and energy is something Morant and the Grizz are willing to take on.

How much the franchise is willing to pay moving forward is the next question with Brooks set to become an unrestricted free agent at the season’s end.