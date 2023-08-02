What’s Worse: Ja Morant’s Hideous New Back Tattoo Or Flashing A Gun In A Strip Club?

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant’s new ink needs to be seen to be believed.

The Memphis Grizzlies star will start the upcoming season with a 25-game suspension after his latest off-the-court antics.

Morant flashed what appeared to be a real gun inside a vehicle on a livestream. He later claimed it was fake, but the damage had been done. Adam Silver and the league had seen enough and hit him with 25 games.

Well, his new ink might be an even worse decision than his infatuation with firearms – real or fake.

Ja Morant will start next season by serving a 25-game suspension. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ja Morant shows off massive back tattoo.

You’d probably think the Grizzlies guard would lay low given all the negative attention he’s had going back to last season.

Well, anyone hoping for that would be wrong. Not only is he staying out of the public eye, he has his entire back now covered with an absurd tattoo.

The hideous ink includes the saying “Life’s a Game.” That moronic and teenage mentality might explain a lot of Morant’s decisions off the court.

Give it a look for yourself below.

Is this tattoo more insane than flashing a gun in a strip club?

It’s crazy we’re at a point that this even needs to be asked, but I’m going to do it anyway. What’s a dumber decision:

Pulling out a shooting iron in a strip club or this back tattoo?

Remember, Morant first found himself in hot water with the NBA after he flashed a handgun on a live stream at Shotgun Willie’s in the Denver area of Colorado. While the food at the strip club might have been popping, his decision making at the venue was about as stupid as stupid gets.

Who brings a gun to a strip club? Who flashes a weapon at a venue serving alcohol?

However, pulling a gun out in a strip club is a one-time event that shouldn’t ever happen again. The decision compiled with a recent run of bad decisions cost him eight games.

This tattoo is now with him forever unless he gets it lasered off. I can’t even imagine how uncomfortable that would be.

A dumb decision in a strip club that lasts a night or a tattoo that looks like a jersey for the rest of your life? I think the latter is a dumber decision.

Ja Morant shows off insane back tattoo. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Hey, at least Ja Morant is the content gift that keeps on giving. He’s in serious trouble with the NBA and still can’t fly under the radar. His loss is the internet’s gain.