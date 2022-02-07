Joe Concha Slams ESPN For Defending Genocide

Videos by OutKick

On Friday, ESPN’s J.A. Adande said that Americans cannot denounce China for committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims because some red states have voter ID laws.

Fox News’ Joe Concha slammed this freak in a discussion with Todd Piro on Monday’s Fox & Friends First.

Here’s Concha:

We talked about just now how CNN used to be a great network, well, ESPN was too, particularly during the 90s with Olbermann and Patrick. ESPN was an escapism. And now this is what it’s become. It’s almost impossible to differentiate ESPN from MSNBC or The View at this point.

And by the way, here’s a newsflash for JA Adande, who says that voting issues here compare to what’s happening with the Uyghurs as far as slave labor: three out of four Americans support voter ID requirements in this country, including a majority of African American voters.

You want to go into any ESPN building, you need a photo ID. But of course, nothing’s going to happen here to Adande. He’ll probably be promoted and be the next anchor of SportsCenter, because this is what’s embraced at ESPN. But if you’re conservative over there, you’re shown the door quickly for sharing any sort of political view. It’s quite hilarious on some level.

Concha is onto something here. ESPN is more likely to promote this loser than discipline him for his disgusting remarks. ESPN is refusing to comment on the clip, which it has since promoted on social media.

So ESPN has been enlightened by Adande for claiming that voter ID laws are as bad as rape, torture, slave labor, concentration camps, forced abortions and forced sterilizations — all of which are happening to the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region of China.

As I wrote on Friday, ESPN will do nothing about Adande. The network will not punish a black personality for offensive comments about Uyghur Muslims. ESPN does not care about Uyghurs, and is afraid to discipline a black person. You could call that racist — if the definition of that word matters anymore.

More people need to blast JA Adande. So far, only Concha, Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy have done so on television.