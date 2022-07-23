Former Ohio State Star QB J.T. Barrett Takes NFL Coaching Job

J.T. Barrett has joined Detroit’s coaching staff.
The former superstar dual-threat quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes has joined the Lions as an offensive assistant, the team announced Saturday.
J.T. Barrett went from slicing and dicing defenses in the Big Ten to now coaching on an NFL staff. That’s not a bad life at all.
He was an absolute freak playing for OSU, and I know that because as a Wisconsin man, I regularly watched him torch B1G defenses.
While Barrett’s NFL career really never turned into much, he finished his time in Columbus with 147 combined rushing and passing touchdowns.
Let me repeat that for everyone. Barrett finished his time playing college football with nearly 150 total touchdowns.
That’s simply an insane stat!
Granted, he’s now coaching for a team located in a state that despised him during his time playing for the Buckeyes, but that’s just the way life shakes out sometimes.
Hopefully, he can win over Lions fans as quickly as he managed to dominate B1G competition!