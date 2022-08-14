JJ Watt Found A ‘Baby Rattlesnake’ In His House

Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt had an unexpected house guest on Saturday at his Arizona home. He reached out for help on Twitter after finding a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom.

Watt tweeted out to his over 5 million followers, “Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me. I’ve got a baby rattlesnake in my bathroom. What do I do?”

While some advised Watt to contact a wildlife expert to come remove the venomous snake others had different ideas. Some thought he should move, including Cam Jordan of the Saints.

Sell your house https://t.co/6rNqwk0jMm — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) August 13, 2022

Moving seems like a perfectly reasonable option to me. Leave everything behind and start a new life in a new home. The problem is solved, no more battle rattlesnake in the bathroom.

For some of the folks on Twitter, selling the house wasn’t enough. They suggested burning the house down. And while that might seem a bit drastic, it’s another reasonable option.

You’re supposed to burn it down https://t.co/g3HThv9mWf — Antonio Brown’s LEGO haircut (@deezy____) August 13, 2022

Burn the house to the ground…salt the ashes so nothing can ever grow there again… https://t.co/FaP1OX1Q8h — Kevin Bilodeau (@KevinLive5) August 13, 2022

It’s a shame such a nice house has to be burned to the ground immediately. https://t.co/YE4CGoMrH5 — William Pitts (@william_pitts) August 13, 2022

Burning the house down is the only solution. https://t.co/OD80DOTAwF — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) August 13, 2022

J.J. Watt didn’t sell or burn his house down. He called in an expert. It turned out the snake curled up in his bathroom wasn’t a rattlesnake. It was a harmless long-nosed snake.

Selling or burning the house down are still options

“I don’t have a lot of experience with snakes. Couple garden snakes here or there, couple in Houston,” Watt said. “Don’t know a lot about snakes. Don’t know how to handle snakes. Not a big fan of snakes.”

He went on to explain about all of the warnings he received about the creatures in Arizona when he signed with the team in 2021. And his decision to call an expert to come out to take a look.

“I’ve got all of this stuff in my head, so I call a guy. I don’t know what to do,” Watt continued. “He comes out to the house, he takes a look at it. He just picks it up with his bare hands and he goes, ‘Ah, it’s not a rattlesnake. It’s a long-nosed snake, completely harmless.'”

J.J. Watt shouldn’t feel too bad after his snake adventure. A snake in the house is a snake in the house. Whether the snake is harmless or not doesn’t really matter.

Not for me anyway.

I’m still going to consider selling or burning the house down. If one can easily get inside and make its way into the bathroom then others can as well. I wouldn’t be waiting around for there to be a next time.